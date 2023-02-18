Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $30,000 in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 17.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,257,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at $13,257,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,708,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,126 shares of company stock worth $12,882,384 in the last three months. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of SILK opened at $53.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.14. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $58.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.