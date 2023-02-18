Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New $47,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

About MercadoLibre

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,100.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,275.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,011.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $945.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.