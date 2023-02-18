Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 5,460 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 63,674 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,492,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after buying an additional 209,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

CPRX stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.17. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $1,222,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 573,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,767,526.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $1,222,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 573,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,767,526.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $1,983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,616.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,917 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,601 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.