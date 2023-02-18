Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes $28,000 Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 321.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $107.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average is $101.10. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $112.89.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,309.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $39,034.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,309.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $85,118.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,229.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,929 shares of company stock valued at $941,929 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Further Reading

