Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes $31,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 168.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.
Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $346.02 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.32.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 3,058.57%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.
