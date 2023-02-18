Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes $45,000 Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,437 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 176,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

TFS Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $140,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony J. Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,207 shares in the company, valued at $826,906.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 0.49.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

