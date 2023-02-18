Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 228.4% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 37.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 26.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $16.99 on Friday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

