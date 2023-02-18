American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $125.00 and last traded at $125.00. 10 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $128.00.

American Biltrite Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get American Biltrite alerts:

American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($54.11) earnings per share for the quarter. American Biltrite had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter.

About American Biltrite

American Biltrite, Inc engages in the production and supply of pressure sensitive tapes, protective films, commercial flooring, performance sheet rubber, and fashion jewelry. It operates through the following divisions: Tape Products, American Biltrite (Canada) Ltd., and K&M Associates L.P. The Tape Products division provides a customer base with a variety of pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Biltrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Biltrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.