American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.08.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 45,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.