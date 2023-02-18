American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average is $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

