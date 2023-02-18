American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $60.82 on Friday. American International Group has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 668,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,952,000 after acquiring an additional 421,170 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 495,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,111,000 after acquiring an additional 249,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,436,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,200,000 after acquiring an additional 229,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

