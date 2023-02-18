American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the second quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the third quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in American States Water in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in American States Water by 48.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.41.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $89.33.

About American States Water

