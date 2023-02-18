American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $49,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 228,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in American Tower by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 24,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $210.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.91. The company has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

