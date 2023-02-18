AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $4.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,348. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.99.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 654,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,286,000 after purchasing an additional 57,028 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 649,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

