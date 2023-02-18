AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of AMN stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.99.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $49,022,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 327,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,657,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.