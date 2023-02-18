Analysts Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target at $85.78

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 67,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.