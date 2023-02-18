Analyzing Empire (EMLAF) & The Competition

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Empire to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Empire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Empire and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Empire N/A N/A 10.42 Empire Competitors $23.14 billion $398.64 million 174.52

Dividends

Empire’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Empire. Empire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Empire pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Empire pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 27.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Empire and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire N/A N/A N/A Empire Competitors 0.97% 14.92% 3.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Empire and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire 0 1 2 0 2.67 Empire Competitors 1091 2630 2805 101 2.29

Empire presently has a consensus target price of $43.92, indicating a potential upside of 61.33%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 6.08%. Given Empire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Empire is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Empire rivals beat Empire on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Co. Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar. The company was founded on February 12, 1963 and is headquartered in Stellarton, Canada.

