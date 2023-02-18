Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $2.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.79.

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. Angi has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $144,492.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 48,570 shares of company stock valued at $145,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Angi by 1.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 224,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Angi by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 212,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Angi by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Angi by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Angi by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

(Get Rating)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

See Also

