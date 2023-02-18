Ansell Limited Announces Dividend of $0.75 (OTCMKTS:ANSLY)

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.754 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Ansell Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Ansell stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. Ansell has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $82.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Ansell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Ansell

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

