ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $13.18. 295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

