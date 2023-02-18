Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.35%.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 102.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,807,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after purchasing an additional 679,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AM. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.