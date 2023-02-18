Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 132.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,769,545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 102.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after buying an additional 1,001,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,807,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after buying an additional 679,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile



Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

