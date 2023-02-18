Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,120,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 17,010,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Antero Resources Trading Down 8.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after buying an additional 513,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,190,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,591,000 after buying an additional 178,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,831,000 after buying an additional 166,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,236,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,856,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.23. 8,650,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.