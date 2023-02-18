Anyswap Price Tops $11.05 on Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for approximately $11.05 or 0.00044943 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $94.81 million and $16,509.32 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 11.06084192 USD and is up 5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $33,394.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

