Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Down 7.1% in January

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 8,640,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 943,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

NYSE AIV opened at $7.61 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.