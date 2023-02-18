Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 897,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $14,510,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,442.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 873,466 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $5,909,930,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 549,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,827,000 after buying an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.1 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Shares of ARI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.97. 569,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,942. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 36.70 and a current ratio of 36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.05%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.