Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) and 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Critical Review

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of Apollo Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of 1847 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Apollo Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 1847 and Apollo Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

Apollo Medical has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.74%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than 1847.

This table compares 1847 and Apollo Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 -18.86% -1,300.72% -20.99% Apollo Medical 6.26% 13.49% 7.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1847 and Apollo Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 $30.66 million 0.22 -$3.31 million N/A N/A Apollo Medical $773.91 million 2.53 $73.86 million $1.42 24.27

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than 1847.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats 1847 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner. Apollo Medical Holdings was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

