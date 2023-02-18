Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APPN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Appian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Appian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.44.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. Appian has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,082,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,521,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 41,648 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,677.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,727,176 shares in the company, valued at $385,293,441.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.40 per share, with a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,082,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,521,137.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 635,916 shares of company stock worth $23,735,946 over the last three months. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Appian by 3.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Appian by 15.5% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

