Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.33 billion.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.44. 9,287,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,385,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.05. The company has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 56.78%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.68.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

