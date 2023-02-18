Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Short Interest Down 9.5% in January

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,380,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 10,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Aramark Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. 979,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,506. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aramark

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Stories

