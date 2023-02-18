Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $15.54. 3,524,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,343. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 41.12 and a quick ratio of 41.12.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

