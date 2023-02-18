ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Lowered to C$22.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARX has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.68.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$14.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.39 billion and a PE ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$13.65 and a one year high of C$22.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

