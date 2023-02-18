Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 3.11 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Arch Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 140.7% per year over the last three years. Arch Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $46.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $159.19 on Friday. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.61.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 111.61% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 51.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCH. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $159,617. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

