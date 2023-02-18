Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,860,000 after buying an additional 385,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,700,000 after buying an additional 797,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,049,000 after buying an additional 73,156 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after buying an additional 570,811 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

