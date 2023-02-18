Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $103.10 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00079331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00058020 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00028906 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001112 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a multichain blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture. The security of the whole network is provided by the parent Ardor chain while the interoperable child chains have all the rich functionality. This elegant design and access to hybrid user permissioning capabilities are the key to the flexibility necessary for a variety of use cases and opens the door towards mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Not only that – Ardor is created with scalability in mind and solves many existing industry problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for easily customizable-yet-compatible blockchain solutions.Where did Ardor come from? Ardor is being developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016. The company started upgrading Nxt blockchain system and created Ardor to provide a platform for facilitated and accelerated transactions. The platform obtained a good reputation among users, analysts, investors, and experts. Ardor’s mission is to form a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform facilitating different concepts implementation. Jelurida worked on creating ways to allow each third-party developer to make his own projects. The platform’s authors presented a smart contract technology that is completely different from Ethereum although some parallels are made between them.What are the advantages of Ardor?All child chains have their own native tokens, used as a unit of value and forpaying transaction fees, and a variety of ready to use features;Scalability is achieved by pruning of the unnecessary child chain data once theyare included in the permissionless Ardor parent chain, preventing the "bloat" ofthe network;All child chains are connected and share the same source code, ensuringecosystem interoperability that allows child chain token trading to one another ina fully decentralized way and transactions on one child chain to access data orentities on another.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

