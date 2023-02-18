Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of ARES opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 97.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 287.06%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,001,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,892,196.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,892,196.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and sold 5,221,973 shares valued at $161,492,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,031,000 after acquiring an additional 188,618 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,821,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ares Management by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,359,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,505,000 after purchasing an additional 144,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

