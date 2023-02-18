Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.70.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE ANET opened at $138.23 on Friday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.21 and a 200 day moving average of $122.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $947,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $433,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,465,765. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

