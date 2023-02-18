Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $165.00 at JMP Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANET. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.70.

ANET opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.88.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $947,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $11,465,765. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

