Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $165.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.70.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.88.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,887 shares of company stock worth $11,465,765 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Finally, American Trust grew its position in Arista Networks by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

