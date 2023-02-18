Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $46.98

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.98 and traded as low as C$43.53. Aritzia shares last traded at C$45.21, with a volume of 531,282 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Aritzia Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.58.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.57. Aritzia had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of C$624.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$579.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 2.2971602 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.68, for a total transaction of C$476,829.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

