ASD Market Capitalization Achieves $39.46 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, ASD has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $39.46 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0578653 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,643,504.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

