Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(1.46)-$(1.31) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $200-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.86 million. Aspen Aerogels also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.46–$1.31 EPS.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:ASPN opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.90.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at $70,003.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc purchased 10,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000,002.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,914,047. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

