Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Short Interest Up 7.5% in January

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Capital Group

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 in the last 90 days. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AC. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.85. 7,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467. The firm has a market cap of $811.07 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.05. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

