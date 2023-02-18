Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73.

Insider Transactions at Associated Capital Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

