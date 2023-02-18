Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Declares Dividend of GBX 2.15 (LON:AJG)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON AJG opened at GBX 209.11 ($2.54) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 208 ($2.52). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 185.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

