Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Declares Dividend of GBX 2.15 (LON:AJG)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of LON AJG opened at GBX 209.11 ($2.54) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 208 ($2.52). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 185.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
About Atlantis Japan Growth Fund
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.