Augur (REP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $173.39 Million

Augur (REP) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $10.49 or 0.00042502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $115.41 million and $173.39 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.53 or 0.00423312 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,924.58 or 0.28040956 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000037 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.