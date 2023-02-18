AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,601.71.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,605.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,427.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,350.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

