AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.20% of AvalonBay Communities worth $50,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 21.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,692,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 306.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 33,683 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.50.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $179.27 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.69 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

