Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 72.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.2%.

AGR opened at $41.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.39. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $51.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Avangrid by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 289,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $699,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

