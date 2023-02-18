Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avangrid to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 385.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 687.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Price Performance

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AGR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,994. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $51.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

